Bandula Gunawardena decides not to contest 2024 General Election

Posted by Editor on October 4, 2024 - 2:20 pm

Former Sri Lankan Minister Bandula Gunawardena, announced today (October 4) that he will not be contesting in the upcoming parliamentary election.

He stated that for over 20 years, he had represented the Homagama electorate in Parliament, serving in various positions, including Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, and Cabinet Minister, and had done everything possible to serve the public to the best of his ability.

Gunawardena expressed his satisfaction that he had done everything possible to transform Homagama, which had been without a parliamentary representative for many years, into a knowledge hub, which he referred to as “Prajna Bandu City,” for the benefit of its people.

He further added that in the coming years, he plans to pursue another doctorate and is also considering creating a film.