Sri Lanka President concludes successful IMF talks, seeks relief measures for citizens

October 4, 2024

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake engaged in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the Presidential Secretariat today (October 4), marking the second day of talks.

Building on yesterday’s discussion, both parties explored the way forward and measures to overcome delays related to the third review.

At yesterday’s meeting with the IMF delegation, President Dissanayake expressed his government’s intention to provide relief for the people while broadly agreeing with the objectives of the IMF program.

He aims to achieve the program’s goals in partnership with the IMF, seeking alternative approaches that would reduce the burden on citizens.

A constructive and cordial environment was established during these discussions. The three-day series of talks concluded successfully today, marking the end of the IMF delegation’s visit to Sri Lanka.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the IMF’s Asia Pacific Department, Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer, and other senior IMF representatives, along with the Sri Lankan delegation, attended the discussions.