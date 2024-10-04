Indian Foreign Minister meets Sri Lankan leaders to enhance bilateral ties

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who arrived in Sri Lanka for a one-day official visit, met with several key Sri Lankan political figures today (October 4), signaling India’s commitment to strengthening relations with its close neighbor.

Dr. Jaishankar first met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where he conveyed warm greetings from Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Their discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties for the benefit of both nations and the broader region.

The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for President Dissanayake’s guidance on India-Sri Lanka relations.

Dr. Jaishankar highlighted India’s interest in supporting Sri Lanka in sectors such as tourism, investment, energy, and the dairy industry, assuring India’s full support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. He emphasized the opportunity for Sri Lanka to leverage India’s vast market to boost its recovery.

President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude for the financial assistance provided by India during Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining close cooperation with India.

The discussions also covered areas of mutual interest, including the promotion of the fisheries industry and national unity.

Furthermore, Dr. Jaishankar extended Prime Minister Modi’s invitation for President Dissanayake to visit India in the near future.

In return, President Dissanayake invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Sri Lanka at a convenient time.

In a separate meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Dr. Jaishankar extended his congratulations on her new role.

The two leaders discussed critical areas of cooperation, including Digital Public Infrastructure, training, and capacity-building initiatives. Both sides agreed to advance their partnership in these areas.

Dr. Jaishankar also met with Sajith Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

He acknowledged Premadasa’s ongoing support for fostering a strong India-Sri Lanka relationship, further underlining India’s commitment to working with diverse political figures in Sri Lanka to enhance regional cooperation.