Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence orders civilians to surrender firearms by November 7, 2024

Posted by Editor on October 4, 2024 - 7:22 pm

The Ministry of Defence in Sri Lanka has announced that all firearms and ammunition provided to civilians for self-defense will be retrieved by the government and must be handed over to the relevant authorities before November 7, 2024.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry stated that these firearms will be returned following a review and assessment of the need to possess them.

As a result, all licensed firearm holders have been notified to surrender their firearms and related permits to the Government Commercial Explosives Warehouse, located at Welisara Naval Base, by November 7, 2024.

After handing over the firearms, a copy of the receipt issued by the Welisara Commercial Explosives Warehouse should be submitted to the ‘Civil Defense and Development Unit’ reception window, located near the main gate of the Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry also warns that legal action will be taken under the Firearms Ordinance No. 33 of 1916 if licensed holders fail to surrender their firearms by the specified date.

Additionally, it is clarified that this directive does not apply to firearms issued by the Ministry of Defence for property protection, crop protection, or sports activities.