Sri Lanka Police instructed to report shortcomings in Easter Sunday attack investigations

Posted by Editor on October 5, 2024 - 9:44 am

Police spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa stated that instructions have been issued to report any shortcomings in the investigations related to the Easter Sunday attack that took place on April 21, 2019, in Sri Lanka.

He mentioned that these instructions were given during a discussion held at the police headquarters, which was attended by the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Senior DIG Priyantha Weerasooriya, and senior officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

It was noted during the discussion that further investigations should be conducted if there are any shortcomings.

The police spokesman also stated that the DIG of the CID is expected to provide the Acting IGP with a report on the investigations related to the Easter Sunday attack.