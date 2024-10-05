IMF team concludes visit to Sri Lanka, focusing on economic recovery

Posted by Editor on October 5, 2024 - 10:27 am

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Mr. Krishna Srinivasan, Director for the Asia Pacific Department, concluded its visit to Colombo from October 2-4, 2024.

The visit included meetings with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Minister Vijitha Herath, Central Bank Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardana, and other key stakeholders.

At the end of the visit, Mr. Srinivasan issued a statement highlighting the productive discussions held with Sri Lanka’s economic leadership.

He emphasized the significance of continuing to safeguard and build upon the progress made since the country began its recovery from a severe economic crisis in 2022.

“We held productive discussions with President Dissanayake and Sri Lanka’s economic team on the economic and financial challenges facing the Sri Lankan economy,” Mr. Srinivasan noted. “We agreed on the importance of continuing to safeguard and build on the hard-won gains that have helped put Sri Lanka on a path to economic recovery.”

Mr. Srinivasan expressed encouragement regarding the authorities’ commitment to ongoing reform efforts and reaffirmed the IMF’s role as a steadfast partner in supporting Sri Lanka and its people.

He stated, “The IMF remains ready to assist the country in achieving its economic reform goals. Our team will continue its close engagement with Sri Lanka’s economic team to set a date for the third review of the IMF-supported program.”

The visit reflects the IMF’s ongoing commitment to aiding Sri Lanka as it navigates its economic recovery journey and works toward sustainable growth.