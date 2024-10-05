Road to Rotunda roundabout along Temple Trees opens for public use

Posted by Editor on October 5, 2024 - 1:56 pm

A part of R.A. de Mel Mawatha in the Kollupitiya Police area, from St. Michael’s Roundabout to the Rotunda Roundabout along Temple Trees, which was closed for security reasons in 2005, was opened to the public yesterday (October 4).

This stretch of road was reopened after a lapse of 19 years, with the intervention of the Ministry of Defence.

Vehicular movement will be allowed in one direction due to ongoing road repair works. Once the repair works are complete, vehicles will be permitted to use both lanes.