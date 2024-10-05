Dhammika Kumara appointed as new Director of Sri Lanka’s State Intelligence Service
Posted by Editor on October 5, 2024 - 3:09 pm
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Dhammika Kumara has been appointed as the new Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) in Sri Lanka.
Reports indicate that DIG Dhammika Kumara’s appointment follows the retirement of Major General (Retired) Suresh Salley as the Director of SIS, effective from October 4, 2024.
Major General Suresh Salley, of the Sri Lanka Army, has recently faced numerous allegations related to the Easter Sunday attacks that occurred on April 21, 2019.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Dhammika Kumara appointed as new Director of Sri Lanka’s State Intelligence Service October 5, 2024
- Road to Rotunda roundabout along Temple Trees opens for public use October 5, 2024
- IMF team concludes visit to Sri Lanka, focusing on economic recovery October 5, 2024
- Sri Lanka Police instructed to report shortcomings in Easter Sunday attack investigations October 5, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence orders civilians to surrender firearms by November 7, 2024 October 4, 2024