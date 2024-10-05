Dhammika Kumara appointed as new Director of Sri Lanka’s State Intelligence Service

October 5, 2024

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Dhammika Kumara has been appointed as the new Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) in Sri Lanka.

Reports indicate that DIG Dhammika Kumara’s appointment follows the retirement of Major General (Retired) Suresh Salley as the Director of SIS, effective from October 4, 2024.

Major General Suresh Salley, of the Sri Lanka Army, has recently faced numerous allegations related to the Easter Sunday attacks that occurred on April 21, 2019.