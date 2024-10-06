15th Census of Population and Housing in Sri Lanka to begin tomorrow

Posted by Editor on October 6, 2024 - 10:26 am

The collection of personal and household information for Sri Lanka’s 15th Census of Population and Housing will begin tomorrow (October 7).

Director General of the Department of Census and Statistics, Anoja Senaviratne, stated that census officers will visit households for this purpose.

She also mentioned that there was a 24% increase in housing units compared to the 2012 census, as observed during the recent listings.