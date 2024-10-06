Sri Lanka raises import tax on potatoes and big onions
Posted by Editor on October 6, 2024 - 10:53 am
The Sri Lankan government has increased the special import tax on potatoes and big onions.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance has raised the import tax on potatoes by Rs. 10 and the import tax on a kilogram of big onions by Rs. 20.
As a result, the current import tax on potatoes will increase from Rs. 50 to Rs. 60, and the tax on big onions will rise from Rs. 10 to Rs. 30.
