Acting IGP seeks removal of Welikada OIC over custody death

Posted by Editor on April 7, 2025 - 9:24 am

A recommendation has been made to remove the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police Station from his position in connection with the death of a suspect, 26-year-old Sathsara Nimesh, while in police custody.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasuriya, referred this recommendation to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs on April 6, 2025, requesting that the matter be submitted to the National Police Commission.

The purpose is to facilitate the transfer of the OIC and ensure an impartial inquiry into the incident.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Police Media Division confirmed the development and stated that the Acting IGP has also taken steps to suspend the duties of a Police Sergeant and a Police Constable attached to the Welikada Police Station.

Both officers were found to have failed to properly carry out their responsibilities during the incident.

The incident stemmed from the arrest of Sathsara Nimesh, who had reportedly entered a house in the Nawala area without authorization on the night of April 1, 2025. Following his arrest, police claimed that Nimesh exhibited aggressive and erratic behavior while in custody, including reportedly banging himself against the walls of his cell.

Citing signs of mental distress, officers decided to transfer him to the Mulleriyawa Mental Hospital.

However, Nimesh died in the early hours of April 2, 2025, while receiving treatment at the mental health facility. His death has sparked concerns over police conduct and the treatment of individuals in custody.

Attorney-at-Law Senaka Perera, representing the Committee for Protecting Rights of Prisoners (Guarantee) Limited, has formally requested the Acting IGP to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nimesh’s death.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a probe into the incident, and further action is expected as inquiries progress.