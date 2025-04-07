Namal Rajapaksa denies rumors about his father’s health
SLPP MP Namal Rajapaksa has denied social media rumors about the health of his father, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Speaking to the media at the entrance of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (April 7), Namal clarified that his father is in good health and has not been hospitalized, as some online posts claimed.
“Despite what was said on social media, he was at home and everything was fine when I visited,” Namal said, addressing the false reports.
He also mentioned that he was at the CID to give a statement regarding his grandmother, Daisy Forrest, who was recently arrested and later released on bail.
Namal added that visiting the CID has now become a regular part of his routine.
