Actor G.R. Perera passes away

Sri Lankan actor G.R. Perera passed away at the age of 83 this morning (May 01).

G.R. Perera (Galhenage Rathnapala Perera) is a Veteran actor in Sri Lankan cinema, theatre, and television.

G.R. Perera was born on November 13, 1939, has acted in more than 600 television serials, with a career spanning over five decades.

His maiden television acting role came through the serial ‘Thunkal Sihinaya’ directed by Tissa Abeysekara. His role “Malakada Bass” in the serial ‘Doo Daruwo’ was the turning point of his teledrama career.

G.R. Perera, who started his film career with the 1971 film ‘Welikathara’ directed by D.B. Nihalsinghe with a minor role, first appeared in a major role in his second film of the career, ‘Kalu Diya Dahara’ directed by Manik Sandarasagara.

He has also acted in six foreign films which include three Indian, two American, and one German film.

In 1980, he won a critics award for the role in the movie ‘Karumakkarayo’. In 2007, Perera also won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the role in the teleplay ‘Chakrayudaya’.

He has once won the award for acting in the most number of teledramas at Raigam Tele’es.

Perera, who had been ill for a long period, had passed away at the age of 83 today (May 01) at his home, family sources said.

The arrangements of his final rites will be announced later, family sources said.