ADB President congratulates Sri Lanka’s new Leader, promises ongoing support

Posted by Editor on October 2, 2024 - 9:23 am

Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), congratulated President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his election as President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

In his message, Mr. Asakawa warmly welcomed the President as the ADB Governor for Sri Lanka.

Mr. Asakawa praised the people of Sri Lanka for conducting a peaceful and orderly democratic election and highlighted the longstanding partnership between ADB and Sri Lanka, which has existed since the Bank’s establishment in 1966.

Over the years, ADB has been a steadfast partner in addressing Sri Lanka’s challenges, and during the current economic crisis, it has provided crucial budgetary support to strengthen reform initiatives and alleviate the hardships faced by the country’s most vulnerable populations.

The ADB President emphasized the vital role of President Dissanayake’s leadership in stabilizing the economy and steering it toward a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future.

He reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with Sri Lanka as the nation undertakes significant reforms to unlock its full potential.

Mr. Asakawa concluded by expressing his best wishes for President Dissanayake’s success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Sri Lankan people.