Advisory committee appointed to advise National Economic Council

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a 14-member Advisory Committee to advise the National Economic Council, Cabinet spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.

The members of the said Advisory Committee are as follows:

Prof. H.D. Karunaratne Prof. Shirantha Heenkenda Dhammika Perera Krishan Balendran Ashroff Omar Dr. Dushni Weerakoon Dr. Hans Wijesuriya Vish Govindasamy S. Renganathan Ranjit Page Suresh de Mel Duminda Hulangamuwa Sujeewa Mudalige Prabash Subasinghe

Recently, an 11-member National Economic Council chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was appointed to discuss the local economic policies in depth and manage the overall economy of the country.

The National Economic Council chaired by the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, includes Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Bandula Gunawardena, Basil Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Treasury SR Attygalle, and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dhammika Nanayakkara.