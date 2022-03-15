Mar 15 2022 March 15, 2022 March 15, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Advisory committee appointed to advise National Economic Council

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a 14-member Advisory Committee to advise the National Economic Council, Cabinet spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.

The members of the said Advisory Committee are as follows:

  1. Prof. H.D. Karunaratne
  2. Prof. Shirantha Heenkenda
  3. Dhammika Perera
  4. Krishan Balendran
  5. Ashroff Omar
  6. Dr. Dushni Weerakoon
  7. Dr. Hans Wijesuriya
  8. Vish Govindasamy
  9. S. Renganathan
  10. Ranjit Page
  11. Suresh de Mel
  12. Duminda Hulangamuwa
  13. Sujeewa Mudalige
  14. Prabash Subasinghe

Recently, an 11-member National Economic Council chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was appointed to discuss the local economic policies in depth and manage the overall economy of the country.

The National Economic Council chaired by the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, includes Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers  Bandula Gunawardena, Basil Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Treasury SR Attygalle, and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dhammika Nanayakkara.

