AG obtains order from court to protect and prevent entry to demolished historic building
Posted in Local News
Attorney General Dappula de Livera has obtained an order from Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court to protect and prevent the access to the demolished historic building site pending investigations, says the AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.
The expert committee appointed to look into the demolition of the historic building in Kurunegala, handed over its interim report to the Prime Minister yesterday.
Share on FB