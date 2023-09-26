Airman killed, another injured in explosion at Kandakuliya Air Force Training Camp

September 26, 2023 - 7:35 pm

An Airman has been killed and another injured following an explosion at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Field Firing Range in Kandakuliya, Kalpitiya a short while ago (September 26), Sri Lanka Police said.

The deceased airman was 28 years old and the injured airman was admitted to the Kalpitiya Hospital.

The cause of the explosion has not been identified yet.

A team from the Air Force Headquarters will be sent to Kandakuliya for further investigations.