Ajith Nivard Cabraal and 3 others released from 2012 Greek Bonds case

The Colombo High Court today (May 31) issued an order to release former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard Cabraal, and three others.

This decision followed a case accusing them of causing financial losses to the Sri Lankan government through investments in Greek treasury bonds in 2012.

Representatives for Cabraal contested the case brought by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), arguing its lack of merit.

Agreeing with these objections, Judge Adithya Patabendige of the Colombo High Court ordered the release of Cabraal and his co-defendants.

The defendants were alleged to have caused a loss exceeding Rs. 1.8 billion to the Sri Lankan government through investments in Greek T-bonds in 2012.

Preliminary objections were raised by Cabraal’s attorneys on May 3, 2024, leading to the dismissal of the case and the subsequent release of the defendants.