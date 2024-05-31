2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) exam results released

The Department of Examinations in Sri Lanka announced that the results of the 2023 (2024) G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examinations were released online a short while ago.

The results can be viewed on the following websites: www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk.

A total of 229,057 school applicants and 40,556 private applicants sat for the 2023 (2024) G.C.E. A/L examination.

Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara stated that 151,343 school applicants and 22,101 private applicants have qualified for university admission, making a total of 173,444 applicants, which is 64.33% of the total applicants.

Meanwhile, the results of 190 candidates, including 44 private applicants, have been suspended.

Additionally, the Department of Examinations announced that applications for the re-scrutiny of the 2023 (2024) Advanced Level examination can be submitted through https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic from June 5 to June 19, 2024.