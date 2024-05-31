Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from June 1, 2024
Posted by Editor on May 31, 2024 - 9:42 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from June 1, 2024.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced their fuel prices as follows.
The price revision is as follows:
- Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 355 (reduced by Rs. 13)
- Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 420 (not revised)
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 317 (reduced by Rs. 16)
- Super diesel – Rs. 377 (not revised)
- Kerosene – Rs. 202 (reduced by Rs. 13)
