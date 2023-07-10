Ajith Rohana’s Fundamental Rights petition against his transfer, fixed for support
Posted by Editor on July 10, 2023 - 2:56 pm
The Fundamental Rights petition filed by Senior DIG Ajith Rohana challenging his transfer was fixed for July 17 by the Supreme Court today (July 10).
Senior DIG Ajith Rohana filed the petition against the move to transfer him from the Southern Province to the Eastern Province.
