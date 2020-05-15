The Alcohol and Drug Information Centre says alcohol consumption has dropped by 80% among consumers, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

A survey was carried out by the Centre between the 1st to the 10th of May covering the island while using a sample group of 2019 persons from the 25 districts who consume alcohol and smoke.

23% of the sample group is between the ages of 21 and 24 while 47% of the group are between 25 and 40 years of age.

30% were over 40 years of age.

84% stated that the unavailability of alcohol contributed to the reduced consumption of alcohol.

16% had opposing opinions.

49% of wives of alcohol consumers stated that they faced lesser domestic problems.

40% stated that they were able to save money as a result.

54% had smoked last prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

68% stated that they minimised smoking during the COVID-19 crisis.

(Source: News Radio)