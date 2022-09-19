Ali Sabry to speak to United Nations General Assembly on 24th September

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry will deliver the Sri Lanka statement at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September 2022 in New York.

During the visit, he will address several Ministerial levels meetings, such as the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the Group of 77 & China, the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, and the NAM Foreign Ministers Meeting.

He will also have bilateral discussions with the Foreign Ministers of UN Member States.

In addition, he will also meet with the highest level of UN Officials in New York.

The Sri Lanka delegation will consist of Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN in New York Mohan Peiris, as well as a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in New York.

The High-level segment of the Session will be held from 20 – 26 September 2022.