All activities in hotels, pubs & night clubs suspended from tonight

All night clubs, pubs and speacial functions in Hotels (gatherings, parties and events) are prohibited after 10:00 p.m. for a period of two weeks, from today, according to Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva.

The move comes as Sri Lanka is battling the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to spiraling numbers of infections.

Sri Lanka saw another surge in COVID-19 infections, as more than 1,600 people were tested positive for the virus on Friday (April 30). The confirmed cases count is now at 108,146, according to official figures.