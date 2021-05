All schools in the country will be closed until May 07, said the Minister of Education, Prof. GL Peiris.

He had earlier stated that schools would be closed until 30 April due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, a decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken at a meeting on 07 May, stated the Minister of Education, Prof. GL Peiris.

He stated this at a media briefing held today (01).