Revised Alert Level 3 health guidelines issued

The Ministry of Health has issued revised health guidelines under Alert Level 3, following the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in recent days.

The new guidelines will be in effect from today (May 01) until further notice, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Health authorities have introduced an ‘Alert Level’ system based on an understanding of public and work settings in Sri Lanka.

Alert Level 1 – Cases reported are only those coming from outside the country (detected in quarantine); no clusters

Alert Level 2 – One cluster of cases

Alert Level 3 – Several clusters in different districts

Alert Level 4 – Cases are appearing with no connection to any cluster (community transmission)

As identified by the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka is currently at Alert Level 3.

The new guidelines are as follows: