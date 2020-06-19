All cinema halls to reopen on Saturday 27th June

All cinema halls in the country will open on Saturday, June 27, the Cultural Affairs Ministry said today.

The Secretary to the Ministry, M.K.B. Harischandra said, cinema halls will however be subjected to health guidelines introduced by the authorities.

The Ministry Secretary further stated that healthcare guidelines which must be followed by all cinema hall patrons will also be issued in the near future.

Movies at all cinema halls were halted since early March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which interrupted the private and public sector activities as well as civilian life.