Driver arrested over crash that killed police officer granted bail

The 24-year-old law student Tharindu Ratwatte who allegedly drove the Defender vehicle involved in the accident in which police officer was killed, has been granted bail today (19).

Tharindu Ratwatte was arrested and remanded over the accident, which took place on June 11, resulting in the death of one police officer and critically injuring another.

It was later revealed that the suspect had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.