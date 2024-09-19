All schools in Sri Lanka closed on September 20 for Presidential Election
September 19, 2024
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education has announced that all schools in the country will be closed on Friday (September 20).
This decision was made at the request of the Chairman of the Election Commission due to the Presidential Election scheduled for September 21, 2024.
Schools will reopen on September 23, 2024, as previously informed.
