All schools in Sri Lanka closed on September 20 for Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on September 19, 2024 - 11:08 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education has announced that all schools in the country will be closed on Friday (September 20).

This decision was made at the request of the Chairman of the Election Commission due to the Presidential Election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

Schools will reopen on September 23, 2024, as previously informed.