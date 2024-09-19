Sri Lanka’s Election Commission launches online system for viewing polling cards

Posted by Editor on September 19, 2024 - 9:33 am

In preparation for the Presidential election in Sri Lanka, the Election Commission has introduced an online system where voters can view their polling cards.

You can access your polling card at https://eservices.elections.gov.lk.

If you haven’t received your official polling card yet, you can still vote at your designated polling centre with a valid identity card.

If you haven’t received your card by mail, visit your local post office to check on its status.