Shop owner shot dead in Kohuwala
Posted by Editor on September 19, 2024 - 9:21 am
A 43-year-old shop owner was shot dead in Kohuwala when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him inside his shop on Saranankara Road.
The shooting took place at around 10:00 PM last night (September 18).
The victim, a resident of Nedimala, Dehiwala, was rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The body has been placed in the hospital’s mortuary for a magistrate’s inquiry.
The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and the Kohuwala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
