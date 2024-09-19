Shop owner shot dead in Kohuwala

Posted by Editor on September 19, 2024 - 9:21 am

A 43-year-old shop owner was shot dead in Kohuwala when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him inside his shop on Saranankara Road.

The shooting took place at around 10:00 PM last night (September 18).

The victim, a resident of Nedimala, Dehiwala, was rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been placed in the hospital’s mortuary for a magistrate’s inquiry.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and the Kohuwala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.