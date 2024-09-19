Court blocks use of luxury apartments bought by Keheliya’s son

The Colombo High Court has issued an order preventing the use of two luxury apartments in Colombo 3, Kollupitiya, purchased by Ramith Rambukwella.

Ramith Rambukwella is the son of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The apartments were reportedly bought for Rs. 80 million and Rs. 65 million.

The order was issued today (September 19) by Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tillekaratne, following a request from the Bribery Commission.