Ananda Palitha, Sanjeewa Dhammika granted bail

United Trade Union Alliance convenor Ananda Palitha and Electricity Consumers’ Association secretary Sanjeewa Dhammika who were arrested and subsequently remanded for allegedly threatening members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) have been granted bail.

Trade union leaders were released on bail on the orders of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Two trade union leaders were arrested by the Kollupitiya Police on January 24 for allegedly threatening two members of the PUCSL and were later placed behind bars on remand.