An accomplice of underworld kingpin ‘Angoda Lokka’ has been arrested in Ambathale in possession of 42kg of heroin valued at over Rs.420 million and a stock of firearms.

The Colombo Crimes Division said three T56 firearms, a pistol and 170 ammunition for a T56, were found in the suspect’s possession.

‘Angoda Lokka’ is presumed to have killed while in hiding in India. Security forces of India are currently probing into the alleged death of the underworld kingpin