Angoda Lokka’s close associate “Athurugiriye Jerome” arrested

‘Athurugiriye Jerome’, a close associate of former Underworld figure Angoda Lokka, has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) over a shooting incident reported in Homagama on the 25th of March 2023.

According to sources, ‘Athurugiriye Jerome’ is an Island Registered Criminal (IRC) and drug peddler.

He was arrested following a raid carried out at Millennium City in Athurugiriya in accordance with a tip-off received by the officials of the Special Operations Unit of the Police STF.

The suspect was handed over to the Athurugiriya Police for further investigations.