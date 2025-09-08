Another ICE chemical stock seized in Kandana

Posted by Editor on September 8, 2025 - 9:30 am

Sri Lanka Police have detected another stock of chemicals suspected to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE) at a residence in Kandana.

According to police, the chemicals are very similar to those found on September 5, 2025, during a raid on a property in Thalawa, Middeniya.

Meanwhile, another stock of chemicals suspected to be used in ICE production was discovered yesterday morning (September 7) at a property in Netolpitiya, Tangalle.

Acting on information received from local residents, officers from the Tangalle Police conducted a special raid on a property near the Welivenna Cross Road.

During the operation, a quantity of white chemical substances was seized. Police confirmed that these are suspected to be ingredients used in manufacturing the dangerous drug crystal methamphetamine (ICE).

Investigations into both detections are ongoing.