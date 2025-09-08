Two suspects arrested over Grandpass shooting

Two suspects were arrested yesterday (September 7), in connection with a recent murder in the Grandpass Police Division.

The Colombo North Division Crime Investigation Unit launched an inquiry after two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot and killed a man near the Mahawatta clock tower on September 5, 2025.

Following investigations, a special team arrested two individuals in the Bloemendhal area for aiding in the crime and handed them over to the Grandpass Police Station.

The suspects, aged 31 and 32, are residents of Colombo 15.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Grandpass Police.