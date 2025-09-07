Explosives unearthed at ICE chemical site in Middeniya

Posted by Editor on September 7, 2025 - 11:01 am

Sri Lanka Police recovered a cache of explosives and ammunition yesterday (September 6) in the Middeniya area, at the same site where 50,000 kilograms of chemicals used to manufacture crystal methamphetamine (ICE) were discovered earlier.

Police said officers from the Western Province North Crimes Division, together with the Police Special Task Force (STF), unearthed five foreign-made hand grenades, 17 rounds of T-56 ammunition, and three 12-bore cartridges.

The explosives had been concealed in a freshly dug pit near a manioc cultivation on the property.