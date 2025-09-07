Sri Lanka records $5.1 Billion remittances, $2 Billion tourism boost

Sri Lanka received USD 680.8 million in worker remittances in August 2025, according to the latest statistics released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

From January to August 2025, total worker remittances amounted to USD 5.116 billion, reflecting a 19.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, the CBSL said.

Meanwhile, official data also showed steady growth in the tourism sector. Tourism earnings during the first eight months of 2025 exceeded USD 2 billion.

The CBSL reported total tourism earnings at USD 2.03 billion, marking a 7.8% increase from USD 1.88 billion recorded in the same period last year.