Sri Lanka President orders timely completion of development projects

Posted by Editor on September 7, 2025 - 10:29 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed that it is the responsibility of state officials in each district to ensure that development projects implemented at the district level are not delayed and that their benefits reach the people within the stipulated timeframe.

He further stated that once a development project is initiated, officials must maintain a clear target plan until its completion.

The President pointed out that the failure to complete previously launched development projects on time, and the unnecessary extension of their duration, has increased estimated costs, depriving the country of both the intended benefits and the return on investment. He emphasised that from this year onwards, all development projects must be completed within their scheduled deadlines.

The President made these remarks yesterday afternoon (September 6) while addressing the Monaragala District Special Coordinating Committee meeting held at the Monaragala District Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various development projects being implemented in the Monaragala District in 2025 by ministries, departments, and institutions, while also assessing future development requirements.

The President stated that funds would be allocated at any time for development projects essential to the people. He added that if there are projects costing less than Rs. 100 million but vital to the public, funding could be provided even this year. He also stressed that, in order to ensure treasury funds reach villages, rural development projects must be expedited.

Special attention was also given to the problems faced by farmers who lost cultivation lands due to boundary demarcations of the Kotiyagala–Kebilitta reserve. The President instructed officials to establish a structured mechanism to resolve such land-related issues.

Attention was also drawn to vacancies in various state institutions within the district. The President noted that approval has already been granted to recruit 62,000 new employees into the public service this year, and this number may increase to 100,000 depending on requirements. He instructed officials to ensure that these vacancies are filled accordingly.

The President added that the government is committed to modernising the public service and that special attention has been given in this year’s budget to strengthening local government institutions and modernising state administration. He stressed that the problem today is not the size of the public service, but the high costs incurred to sustain it.

The President further stated that the upcoming budget will also give priority to equipping Pradeshiya Sabhas with necessary resources and strengthening local government institutions.

Highlighting that some irrigation projects have remained incomplete for years despite heavy expenditure, the President stressed the need to review large-scale irrigation projects.

He further stated that renewed attention should be given to major construction projects undertaken by state institutions and that their actual necessity must be reviewed. The President instructed officials to identify long-delayed state construction projects, evaluate their relevance, and propose alternatives where necessary.

The President stated that approval has been granted to increase the limit on contracts that can be awarded to community-based organisations during the implementation of development projects, with the objective of expediting rural development.

The discussions also covered the absence of an Urban Council for Monaragala, the establishment of a Pradeshiya Sabha for the Sevanagala Divisional Secretariat Division, and the provision of five acres of land each to 72 farmers who lost their lands due to the Siyambalanduwa solar power project.

The progress of granting lease deeds for the Buttala Industrial Zone was also reviewed, along with discussions on road and bridge development in the district and the construction of a residential treatment unit for Thalassemia patients.

The event was attended by Uva Province Governor Attorney-at-Law Kapila Jayasekara, Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security R.M. Jayawardena, Members of Parliament Ajith Agalakada, H.M. Dharmasena, Ruwan Wijeweera, and Sarath Kumara, as well as Monaragala District Secretary M.M. Wijenayake and other state officials of the district.