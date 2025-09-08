Sri Lanka President’s Fund announces scholarships for children of migrant workers

Posted by Editor on September 8, 2025 - 2:36 pm

The President’s Fund in Sri Lanka has planned to implement a scholarship programme to support the education of children whose parents working overseas have died, become disabled, gone missing, or faced other adversities.

Guided by the concept of “Leaving no one behind in education,” the programme will be jointly implemented by the President’s Fund, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

This was revealed at a recent discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, together with Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund Roshan Gamage. The discussion focused on expanding the services of the President’s Fund.

The objective of the programme is to ensure uninterrupted and secure education for children in Sri Lanka whose parents working overseas face various hardships. The sole eligibility criterion will be “being a Sri Lankan.” A detailed guideline on awarding these scholarships will be issued in due course.

At present, the President’s Fund has already introduced a similar scholarship scheme for children of those who lost their lives due to wild elephant attacks. Looking ahead, the Fund intends to expand such initiatives to other sectors as well.