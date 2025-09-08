Massive stocks of ICE chemicals seized across Sri Lanka

Massive quantities of chemicals suspected to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) have been seized in Middeniya, Kandana, and Tangalle following a series of police raids.

A firearm of the “Gal Katas” type was found on a property in Thalawa, Middeniya, where chemicals suspected to be used in the production of ICE were earlier discovered. Police said that, in addition, three T-shirts bearing the police insignia were also recovered.

According to information revealed during interrogations of organized criminal “Backhoe Saman,” who is currently in remand custody, 50,000 kilograms of chemicals suspected to be used in the production of ICE had been unearthed from land in Thalawa, Middeniya on September 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police stated that over 100 kilograms of chemicals suspected to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) were discovered yesterday (September 7) at a house in Kandana.

Based on information received by the Kalutara Crimes Division, officers together with Kandana Police searched a two-storey house on a by-road leading to the Kandana railway station yesterday evening.

During the search, the chemicals were found inside the house and on an adjacent forest-covered plot of land.

Police further said that at the time of the raid, a young couple with a child, who had been living in the house on rent, fled the premises.

In another raid yesterday (September 7), a stock of similar chemicals was found in the Netolpitiya area in Tangalle. Police stated that they suspect the chemicals discovered in Middeniya and this stock may have been transported by the same group.

Samples are to be sent to the Government Analyst’s Department for further testing, while a report will be presented to the Tangalle Court today regarding the matter.

Police further revealed that the stock of chemicals is linked to Kehelbaddara Padme, Panadura Nilanga, and Backhoe Saman, who are all currently in remand custody.