Sri Lanka pledges democracy, unity and justice at UNHRC

Posted by Editor on September 8, 2025 - 8:26 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today (September 8) that the country is on a “historic journey of transformational change” based on democracy, human rights, economic reform and national unity.



Minister Herath highlighted that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s government, elected with an unprecedented mandate in late 2024, has created one of the most inclusive parliaments in the nation’s history, with record female and minority representation. He noted that both parliamentary and local elections were conducted free of violence and state resource misuse for the first time.

On the economic front, he said Sri Lanka had stabilized after the recent crisis, with historic investments in health, education and welfare. Special focus has been placed on vulnerable groups, including women, children, persons with disabilities, and communities in the North, East and plantation sector. Over Rs. 1,500 million was allocated for resettlement and housing, while 5,000 new homes will soon be handed to estate workers.

Herath stressed the government’s anti-corruption drive, citing new laws, independent investigations and landmark convictions. He pointed to the launch of the Clean Sri Lanka Program to promote ethical governance.

On reconciliation and human rights, the Minister announced steps toward repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act with a new counter-terrorism law, reforming the Online Safety Act, and drafting new legislation on domestic violence, disability rights and child protection. He also confirmed the formal recognition of the Malaiyahar community for the first time in history.

Key reconciliation measures include strengthening the Office on Missing Persons, Office for Reparations and Office of National Unity and Reconciliation, allocating Rs. 375 million for inquiries into missing persons, returning lands to rightful owners, and setting in motion a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Herath reaffirmed that investigations into past crimes, including grave sites and the Easter Sunday attacks, are being pursued under judicial independence.

The Minister emphasized that Sri Lanka’s commitment to human rights is rooted in its own principles, not external pressure, and rejected international accountability mechanisms, urging support for domestic processes instead.

“We are firmly committed to building a nation that celebrates diversity, rejects racism and extremism, and guarantees dignity for all citizens,” Herath said, calling on the Council and international partners to support Sri Lanka’s domestic reforms.