Three arrested with weapons and heroin over Middeniya double murder

Posted by Editor on September 9, 2025 - 9:06 am

The Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit has arrested three suspects in connection with a double murder carried out by shooting in the Thekkawatta area of the Middeniya Police Division.

The murders took place on June 24, 2025, and the arrests were made on yesterday (September 8), in Embilipitiya following information received by investigating officers. The suspects, all 25-year-old residents of Embilipitiya, were taken into custody.

During interrogations, police recovered a firearm of the “Ushi” type used in the shooting, a 9mm pistol, 53 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, 25 rounds of 12-bore foreign-manufactured ammunition, 4 rounds marked No. 45, 19 rounds of T-56 live ammunition, and 2 empty T-56 cartridge cases. A pair of handcuffs and 300 grams and 120 milligrams of heroin were also seized.

The Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit is carrying out further investigations.