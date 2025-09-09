Sri Lanka to begin daily inspections of long-distance buses

Posted by Editor on September 9, 2025 - 9:38 am

The National Transport Commission has decided to carry out daily inspections of passenger transport buses in Sri Lanka that travel more than 100 kilometers.

Chairman of the Commission, Engineer P.A. Chandrapala, said the decision was taken at a meeting held last night (September 8) under the leadership of Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake.

According to the Commission, the move aims to ensure passenger safety and improve the quality of long-distance bus services across the country.