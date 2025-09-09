Speaker announces Supreme Court verdict on Presidents’ Entitlements Repeal Bill
The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, announced today (September 9) that the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has determined that no provision of the President’s Entitlements (Repeal) Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.
Making a statement in Parliament, the Speaker said he had received the Determination of the Supreme Court in respect of the Bill titled “Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal)”, which had been challenged under Article 121(1) of the Constitution.
Accordingly, the Supreme Court has determined that no provision of the Bill is inconsistent with any provision of the Constitution and that it can therefore be enacted by a simple majority in Parliament.
The Speaker further noted that the Supreme Court has rejected Petition No. SC/SD/29/2025 filed in this regard, on the ground that the Petitioner had failed to comply with the mandatory provisions under Article 121(1) when invoking the jurisdiction of the Court.
Once enacted, the President’s Entitlements (Repeal) Bill will abolish certain privileges of former Presidents of Sri Lanka.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Rambukwella family ordered to face High Court trial September 9, 2025
- Rajitha Senaratne released on bail September 9, 2025
- Speaker announces Supreme Court verdict on Presidents’ Entitlements Repeal Bill September 9, 2025
- Sri Lanka to begin daily inspections of long-distance buses September 9, 2025
- Three arrested with weapons and heroin over Middeniya double murder September 9, 2025
Soon, there will be an additonal ex-President.