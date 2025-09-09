Speaker announces Supreme Court verdict on Presidents’ Entitlements Repeal Bill

September 9, 2025

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, announced today (September 9) that the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has determined that no provision of the President’s Entitlements (Repeal) Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Making a statement in Parliament, the Speaker said he had received the Determination of the Supreme Court in respect of the Bill titled “Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal)”, which had been challenged under Article 121(1) of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court has determined that no provision of the Bill is inconsistent with any provision of the Constitution and that it can therefore be enacted by a simple majority in Parliament.

The Speaker further noted that the Supreme Court has rejected Petition No. SC/SD/29/2025 filed in this regard, on the ground that the Petitioner had failed to comply with the mandatory provisions under Article 121(1) when invoking the jurisdiction of the Court.

Once enacted, the President’s Entitlements (Repeal) Bill will abolish certain privileges of former Presidents of Sri Lanka.