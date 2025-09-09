Rajitha Senaratne released on bail

Posted by Editor on September 9, 2025 - 11:11 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who had been remanded in custody over a corruption allegation.

Accordingly, the Magistrate directed that the suspect be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 2 million each, while also imposing a travel ban on him.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the suspect’s legal counsel.

Senaratne has been named a suspect in a case involving an alleged financial loss of Rs. 26.2 million to the Government of Sri Lanka.

The loss is said to have occurred after a sand excavation project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour was awarded to a Korean company in an irregular manner.