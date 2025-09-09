Rambukwella family ordered to face High Court trial

Posted by Editor on September 9, 2025 - 12:34 pm

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today (September 9) ordered the conclusion of proceedings before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court in respect of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his family members.

They are facing indictments filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) before the Colombo High Court on charges of money laundering.

When the complaint was taken up today, CIABOC officers informed the court that indictments relating to this investigation had already been filed before the Colombo High Court. In response to a query raised by the Magistrate, they confirmed that since indictments had been filed against the accused before the High Court, the ongoing proceedings before the Magistrate’s Court could be terminated.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate informed the accused that they must appear before the Colombo High Court on the designated dates and ordered the conclusion of the proceedings pending before the Magistrate’s Court.

When the case was called before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today, the accused former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters, and son-in-law appeared in person.

They had earlier been released on bail on July 17, 2025, after indictments were filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before the Colombo High Court in connection with allegations of illicit accumulation of wealth, including assets valued at over Rs. 97 million.