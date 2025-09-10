Sri Lanka seeks public views on proposed 6.8% electricity tariff hike

September 10, 2025 - 9:16 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8 percent increase in electricity tariffs for the final quarter of 2025, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced.

The PUCSL said that it will seek public opinion before making a final decision on the proposed amendment. Members of the public can submit their views either in writing or through verbal submissions.

To collect verbal feedback, the PUCSL will hold nine public consultations covering all nine provinces. These sessions will begin on September 18, 2025.

In addition, written comments and suggestions regarding the third electricity tariff revision of 2025 can be sent before October 7, 2025, through the following methods:

Email: info@pucsl.gov.lk

WhatsApp: 0764271030

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pucsl

By Post:

Public Consultation on the Third Electricity Tariff Revision – 2025

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka

6th Floor, Bank of Ceylon Trade Tower,

Colombo 3.

The PUCSL stressed that public participation is an important part of the decision-making process on electricity tariff changes.