Speaker rules no-confidence motion against Deputy Defence Minister invalid

Posted by Editor on September 10, 2025 - 10:13 am

Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne today (September 10) presented to Parliament the decision regarding the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekera.

The Speaker announced that the motion could not be accepted as it was not in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and lacked proper procedure.

He explained that a no-confidence motion cannot be taken up for debate against a Deputy Minister since such a position does not carry responsibility to Parliament in the same way as a Cabinet Minister.

Wickramaratne further stated that the decision was made after a broad study of parliamentary practices in other countries, including the House of Commons in the United Kingdom and the Lok Sabha in India.

Accordingly, the no-confidence motion against Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekera will not be debated in Parliament.